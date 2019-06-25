Pure Comedy: The 2019 XXL Freshmen Class Reads Mean Comments About Themselves [Video]

The XXL Freshman Read Some Tweets From Their Haters

When the 2019 XXL Freshman Class was announced last week, it was met with a much better reception than the selections of the past few years–but that doesn’t mean this group of up-and-coming artists doesn’t have their own set of haters.

Comethazine, Tierra Whack, DaBaby, Lil Mosey, Roddy Ricch, YBN Cordae, YK Osiris, Rico Nasty, Megan Thee Stallion, and Blueface sat down to read some mean social media comments about themselves and address their haters with some hilarious responses. Peep what went down, down below: