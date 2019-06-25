THIS Video Of Megan Thee Stallion And Teyana Taylor Twerking On Each Other While Trey Songz’s Brain Melts Is DESTROYING Twitter

Trey ready to risk it all & I don’t blame him pic.twitter.com/cVGiri4muD — Yha (@_yhaleon) June 24, 2019

Contrary to popular belief, Hot Girl Summer is still going strong and doesn’t look to be slowing down any time soon. After killing it at the BET Awards and being one of the stars of the weekend, Megan Thee Stallion took her talents to an after party where all the celebrities were turning up. One such celebrity who tracked her down was Teyana Taylor, who is no stranger to picking up baddies and having a good time.

The two ladies looked to be having a good ol’ twerk-y time, which would have destroyed Twitter enough. However, the way that Trey Songz is in the background, continuing his lurking of Meg brought another layer of comedy. He looks like he’s seeing Jesus or something. Man really lose all his swag at that very moment and suddenly became just as starstruck as the rest of us.

That’s the power of Meg and Teyana, we guess. This all brought about the purest of comedy and awe. Take a look…