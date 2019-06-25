Series Premieres: FX Kicks Off Season 3 Screening Of Snowfall In Atlanta
FX Kicks Off Season 3 Screening of Snowfall in Atlanta
Last night, FX Networks kicked off the Atlanta screening event for of the highly anticipated drama series “Snowfall” at AMC Phipps Plaza. Guest arrived thrilled to see the new premiere episode of Season 3. While the drama unfolded, viewers enjoyed complimentary popcorn and beverages.
Following the screening, V103 Host Ryan Cameron moderated a Q&A session with the producer and cast who shared their experiences since season 1 of Snowfall and the impact John Singleton had on their career. The Snowfall cast also engaged the crowd in a round of trivia, which allowed attendees to win some really cool Snowfall giveaways. Participants asked great questions, and from the looks of things, they can’t wait to see what season 3 has to offer.
Co-Creator and Executive Producer Dave Andron along with cast members Isaiah John, Angela Lewis, Michael Hyatt, and Amin Joseph were all in attendance. Peep more photos on the flip.
