Series Premieres: FX Kicks Off Season 3 Screening Of Snowfall In Atlanta

Following the screening, V103 Host Ryan Cameron moderated a Q&A session with the producer and cast who shared their experiences since season 1 of Snowfall and the impact John Singleton had on their career. The Snowfall cast also engaged the crowd in a round of trivia, which allowed attendees to win some really cool Snowfall giveaways. Participants asked great questions, and from the looks of things, they can’t wait to see what season 3 has to offer.

Co-Creator and Executive Producer Dave Andron along with cast members Isaiah John, Angela Lewis, Michael Hyatt, and Amin Joseph were all in attendance. Peep more photos on the flip.