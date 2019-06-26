Kim, Oh No: Kim Kardashian Dragged From Calabasas To Katsuya For Appropriate-y Shapewear Line “Kimono”

Kim Kardashian Gets Backlash For New “Kimono” Shapewear

Kim Kardashian has once again ignited the ire of those all across the internet with her latest foray into cultural appropriation.

According to the LATimes, the botched-booty breaker of chains has filed to trademark the word “kimono” to protect the name of her new business venture by the same name. Because it’s not like “kimono” was a Japanese word meaning a loose-sleeved robe that was established hundreds of years ago…

However, “Kimono,” “Kimono Body,” “Kimono Intimates” and “Kimono World” do appear to be among the other Kardashian-empire trademarks filed and awaiting review. For the most part, the applications target clothing (shapewear, lingerie, T-shirts) and products made of leather or imitation leather (handbags, wallets, dog harnesses, whips).

The indignant reaction to Kim’s insipid ignorance was swift and just.

How do I trademark The Fuck Is Wrong With You?https://t.co/DoEw5bcxrx — Jenny Yang stands w the WGA (@jennyyangtv) June 26, 2019

One is KIMONO. One is Kim shamelessly selling a line of shapewear. Which y’all don’t need. #kimono pic.twitter.com/6mP0oDqPvn — Tamlyn Tomita (@thetamlyntomita) June 25, 2019

Nice underwear, but as a Japanese woman who loves to wear our traditional dress,👘 kimono, I find the naming of your products baffling (since it has no resemblance to kimono), if not outright culturally offensive, especially if it’s merely a word play on your name. Pls reconsider — Yuko Kato (@yukokato1701) June 26, 2019

These people really go out of their way to steal EVERYTHING from others. Knock it off already. Sheesh.