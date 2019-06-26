Kim, Oh No: Kim Kardashian Dragged From Calabasas To Katsuya For Appropriate-y Shapewear Line “Kimono”
Kim Kardashian Gets Backlash For New “Kimono” Shapewear
Kim Kardashian has once again ignited the ire of those all across the internet with her latest foray into cultural appropriation.
View this post on Instagram
Finally I can share with you guys this project that I have been developing for the last year. I’ve been passionate about this for 15 years. Kimono is my take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work. I would always cut up my shapewear to make my own styles, and there have also been so many times I couldn’t find a shapeware color that blended with my skin tone so we needed a solution for all of this. The third pic is the solution short. I developed this style for all of those times I wanted to wear a dress or skirt with a slit and still needed the support. Introducing Kimono Solutionwear™ for every body. Coming Soon in sizes XXS – 4XL in 9 shades. I can’t wait for you to feel this fabric!#KimonoBody @kimono Photos by Vanessa Beecroft
According to the LATimes, the botched-booty breaker of chains has filed to trademark the word “kimono” to protect the name of her new business venture by the same name. Because it’s not like “kimono” was a Japanese word meaning a loose-sleeved robe that was established hundreds of years ago…
However, “Kimono,” “Kimono Body,” “Kimono Intimates” and “Kimono World” do appear to be among the other Kardashian-empire trademarks filed and awaiting review. For the most part, the applications target clothing (shapewear, lingerie, T-shirts) and products made of leather or imitation leather (handbags, wallets, dog harnesses, whips).
The indignant reaction to Kim’s insipid ignorance was swift and just.
These people really go out of their way to steal EVERYTHING from others. Knock it off already. Sheesh.
