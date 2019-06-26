Get A Sneak Peek At WeTV’s New Special “Angel Brinks: The Real Bling” [VIDEO]

Angel Brinks Is The Star Of A New WeTV Special

Congratulations are in order for Angel Brinks who has her very own reality tv special coming to WeTV next month! We got the exclusive super tease from WE tv’s “Angel Brinks: The Real Bling,” premiering Thursday, July 25th at 10pm ET/PT. Known as the ‘Queen of Bling,’ Angel’s celebrity roster includes Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Lil Kim, Missy Elliot, K.Michelle, Amber Rose and more. Viewers get an inside look at how Angel juggles being a mom, owning a business, and being the mastermind behind the creative process of her eclectic and intricate designs. Check out the super tease below:

Here’s the official show description:

It’s Say Yes to the Hip Hop Dress as Angel Brinks rushes to fulfill insane design requests from both celebrity and civilian clients. Her super-sexy, form-fitting designs may be barely there, but it’s a lot of work to execute them, especially when you consider the crazy requests. But Angel is a pleaser and can’t say no to a client, whether the customer wants a sheer white bejeweled bodysuit to wear to a fiancé’s funeral or a blinged-out jumpsuit with breakaway legs for a pregnant client to actually give birth in.

ANGEL BRINKS: THE REAL BLING – Premieres Thursday, July 25th at 10/9C on WeTV!