Pure Comedy: Trevor Noah On What It Was Like Doing Stand-Up In Toronto After The Raptors Win [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Trevor Noah Says He Spoke To Astronauts In Space At NASA
Trevor Noah stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday to chop it up with the host and talk about everything he’s got going on right now.
During the interview, the Daily Show host describes what it was like doing his Loud and Clear stand-up tour in Canada after Toronto’s NBA Finals win, speaking to astronauts in space in his free time and what he expects from the first 2020 Democratic debates.
