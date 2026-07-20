Subscribe
Close
Celebrity Gossip

Shamea Says Porsha's Fallout Continues On RHOA Scotland Trip

Ex-Friend Files: Shamea Says Porsha Started The Family Drama As ‘RHOA’ Scotland Trip Reignites Their Friendship Fallout

Read what Shamea Morton had to say about Porsha Williams and the family drama as 'RHOA' Scotland trip reignites their friendship fallout.

Published on July 20, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A smiling woman wearing a pink outfit sitting on a couch in front of a "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" backdrop.
Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo

Just when it looked like The Real Housewives of Atlanta might be headed toward a truce, Shamea Morton and Porsha Williams’ friendship breakup is still one of the messiest storylines of the season. Here’s what Shamea had to say about Porsha and the family drama as the RHOA Scotland trip reignited their friendship fallout.

As the ladies head to Scotland, years of unresolved hurt bubbled back to the surface, with both women offering very different versions of how things spiraled so badly. According to Reality Blurb, Shamea is standing firm in her belief that Porsha was actually the first person to bring their families into the drama.

Speaking with Carlos King on Reality With the King, Shamea addressed comments made by Porsha’s mother during season 16. She specifically pointed to a remark about “a dog that brings a bone,” which she and her mother believed was directed at her.

“That was hurtful,” Shamea admitted. “Like, I just didn’t even understand where that was coming from, cuz all I see on these cameras is me defending your daughter.”

She continued, “Watching it, I was like, wow, this is really how these people feel about me. And it was hurtful, for sure.”

As fans have watched this season unfold, the former best friends have exchanged increasingly personal accusations involving each other’s mothers. However, Shamea pushed back on the idea that she was the one who crossed that line first.

“I was not,” she said when asked if she initiated the family feud. “She brought up our parents last year.”

Porsha tells the story differently.

Also speaking with Carlos, Porsha explained that she entered season 17 hoping the two women could simply coexist despite no longer having a friendship.

“Because she and I are not close or have any relationship, doesn’t mean we can’t be on the show and just coexist,” Porsha said. “And so I tried to do that…to the best of my ability.”

According to Porsha, things took an unexpected turn once the cast arrived in Scotland.

“It did get very bad in the end of the show,” she explained. “She ended up bringing something and I was like, ‘This is out of the blue.'”

She added that after briefly laughing and getting along with Shamea, she no longer understood where the tension was coming from and would rather avoid discussing her altogether.

Meanwhile, social media is already dissecting another moment from the Scotland trip. During Shamea’s performance, many viewers initially believed Cynthia Bailey and Angela Oakley walked out alongside Porsha in protest.

However, clips circulating online appear to show Cynthia and Angela remaining supportive.

Angela Clears Her Name With Viral Video:

Cynthia Shared Her Support, Too:

Meanwhile, Porsha was the one seemingly unimpressed with the performance.

Related Stories

Porsha Unapologetically Dipped Right On Out:

Whether that moment changes public opinion remains to be seen, but one thing is becoming increasingly clear. The friendship between Porsha and Shamea may be beyond repair, and every new episode seems to uncover another layer of resentment that has been building for years.

The Internet Making Even More Of A Mess:

Was Porsha wrong for leaving the performance? Comment your thoughts about RHOA drama below.

RELATED: #RHOA Repercussions: Angela Confirms Cease & Desist From Shamea, Says She’s Not To Blame For Housewife’s Porsha Predicament

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Celebrity News Newsletter Porsha Williams RHOA Shamea Morton

Stories From Our Partners

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Travis Scott & Knicks Player Jordan Clarkson Were Kicked Out The Club After Bottles Flew

Travis Scott & Knicks Player Jordan Clarkson Were Kicked Out The Club After Bottles Flew

Hip-Hop Wired
The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Street Sightings

Beyoncé's Extra Innings: Queen Bey Is Not Done Dropping Custom Yankees Fashion

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
LaQuan Smith - Front Row - Spring/Summer 2026 New York Fashion Week

'He’s Always Going To Tell Us The Right Answers' — Diddy’s Twins Jessie & D’Lila Combs Talk New Fashion Line In First Interview Since Dad's Conviction

MadameNoire
Two young men wearing Glizzy Street hats and aprons, holding Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers products, in front of a banner advertising "National Hot Dog Day" event at Lincoln Park, Long Beach, CA.

Glizzy Street Celebrates One Year Anniversary With Free Community Giveback Event In Long Beach For National Hot Dog Day

Global Grind
Latest Stories
Spain v England - UEFA Euro 2024 - Final - Olympiastadion
22 Items
WAGs  |  lexdirects

Gorgeous GOOOOALS! A Gallery Of The Baddest World Cup WAGs Serving ‘Sporty Chic’ Stadium Style & Soccer Pitch Perfect Pics

Comments
"The Odyssey" New York Premiere
Entertainment  |  Kerbi Lynn

Multitalented Muse Lupita Nyong’o Says She Co-Directed An ‘Odyssey’ Scene With Christopher Nolan’s Noble Blessing

Comments
BET Awards 2026 - Red Carpet VIP Lounge
28 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 153

Comments
Headshot of a Black woman with a serious expression, wearing a black shirt against a gray background.
Bolitics  |  Monique Judge

Black Mother Charged With Murder After Shooting Man She Found Under Her Daughter’s Bed

Comments
A woman wearing a white pinstriped NY Yankees jersey and holding a blue handbag stands in an urban setting with other people in the background.
40 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Gorgeous Girls, Girls, Girls! MORE Of The Finest, Flyest & Flossiest Shorties, ROC Girlies & More Who Embodied The Baddie Blueprint At JAŸ-Z’s Epic Yankee Stadium Takeover

Comments

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close