“Life After Lockup” Exclusive: Could Brittany’s Felonious Friends Cost Her Custody Of Her Son? [VIDEO]

Marcelino Gets To Tell Brittany “I Told You So”

“Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup” is one of our favorite reality shows out right now — and we’ve been rooting for Marcelino and Brittany since we first met them on “Love After Lockup”. From the very beginning Marcelino has been cautioning Brittany that she needs to cut ties with her prison friends and people from her shady past but now he’s got a legal expert on his side, in total agreement and warning her that maintaining those prison friendships could cost her custody of her son. Check out an exclusive clip from Friday’s upcoming episode below:

Here’s what else you can expect from Friday’s episode:

Clint loses it when Tracie unravels & risks all during her final hours of parole. Lamar faces a cold reunion with Andrea’s kids after his release. Brittany gets a shocking warning from her lawyer. Lizzie’s bold move. Michael & Megan’s sexy reunion.

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP: LIFE AFTER LOCKUP – “RISKS & REGULATIONS” – Airs Friday, June 28th at 9/8C on WEtv