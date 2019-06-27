Messy: DA Alleges Cardi B Paid For ‘Premeditated’ Assault On Offset’s Lil Bartender Friend, Faces 4 Years In Prison!

Court Docs Revealed: DA Thinks Cardi B Ordered Bottle Throwing Assault

The District Attorney in Cardi B’s bottle assault case is out to prove that she went to the club to have Offset’s bartender ‘friend’ assaulted and even paid for the job.

According to a PageSix report, newly shared court documents allege “Cardi B commissioned an assault against a woman she thought was sleeping with her husband, Offset, planning the wild 2018 Queens strip club brawl on social media and discussing paying two people for the job.” They allege that Cardi B discussed exchanging money with her co-defendant Tawana Jackson-Morel for the ordered attack. Jackson-Morel and Jeffrey Bush then used social media to coordinate the time, day and location of the brawl according to court docs.

Yikes! Queens District Attorney John Ryan called the attacks “premeditated” and wants to hold Belcalis accountable.

“The victims allegedly had glass bottles hurled at them, alcoholic drinks thrown in their faces and one woman’s head was slammed into the bar,” he said in a statement Tuesday. “This kind of violence won’t be tolerated in our community. The defendants will be held accountable for their alleged actions.”

But Cardi B seems confident in her innocence. She reportedly pleaded “not guilty” in Queens Supreme Court on Tuesday to on 14 counts, including two felony charges of attempted assault.

During a recent performance, Cardi B asserted that she wouldn’t be going to prison. If convicted, she faces up to four years in prison.

Do YOU think Cardi should be worried about her defense???