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Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 141

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 141

Feast your eyes on the hottest thirst traps of the week!

Published on April 23, 2026
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Opium Saturdays Hosted By Rubi Rose
Source: Prince Williams/WireImage

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during a buzzy week dominated by Rihanna RIHvealing her high-fashion baby, Rocki, Trick Daddy getting dragged for saying he’ll never date women over 40, Deion Sanders and Karrueche stirring up heart eye hysteria over boo’d up photo, Teyana Taylor paying homage to Janet Jackson with an iconic slay, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Porsha Williams making her return to the series after opening up about her sexuality during a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club.

When asked by Charlamagne tha God if she cares about labels amid going public with her girlfriend, Sway, she recalled people asking, “Are you a lesbian, are you bisexual and I was just like, ‘I don’t have a label. I’m just Porsha-Sexual. I’m just exploring. Now I’m Sway-Sexual.”

Williams went on to add that she’s “very free and exploring parts of myself,” but went on to say,

“At this moment, I don’t mind if you want to call me a lesbian,” she continued. “I don’t mind if, you know, bisexual is a phrase, but I don’t know what comes with that. I’m kind of new with all that. But I’m not offended by it at all.”

Check out the full interview below:

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Rubi Rose stunning along with Jordyn Woods and Monaleo giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Kehlani, DreamDoll, Angela Simmons, and more, so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

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Bernice Burgos celebrity thirst traps DreamDoll hottest celebrity thirst traps Hottest Thirst Traps Jayda Cheaves Jordyn Woods Kehlani Monaleo Newsletter Porsha Williams rubi rose shenseea summer thirst traps thirst trap thirst traps

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