DemDebate: Get Some Insight Into The Liberal Candidates Looking To Defeat Donald Trump In 2020 [Video]

Watch The Full Democratic Debate

Last night MSNBC and Telemundo hosted the first of a 2-night Democratic debate in Miami, Flordia and it was quite the brouhaha.

The stage was very crowded and with so many candidates, some well-known and others not-so-much, there was not a lot of room to get a message out unless you were very aggressive and perhaps even rude.

Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt, Chuck Todd, Rachel Maddow and José Diaz-Balart did their best to moderate, but in the end, there are just way too many chefs in the kitchen and it makes it somewhat difficult to decide who can really cook.

Although it’s very early, the 2020 election is essentially an existential crisis and we all need to be armed with knowledge. Below is the entire debate in full. It’s long, but even if you have to watch it in parts, you need to watch.

Which candidate made the biggest impact on you?