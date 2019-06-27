Cause Of Death Revealed In Case Of Toni Braxton’s Niece

Back in May, Toni Braxton was heartbroken when her 24-year-old niece Lauren suddenly died. At the time, Toni took to social media to say her goodbyes.

“R.I.P to my amazing niece Lauren ‘Lo Lo’ Braxton…,” Toni captioned a sweet moment with her brother’s daughter. “I’m still in disbelief and so very heartbroken 😥💔Love you…always auntie ‘Te Te’.”

It was previously reported that Lo Lo might have died due to complications from a heart condition, but today E! News states it was actually a drug overdose…

“The medical examiner’s office in Maryland now tells E! News that the autopsy has been complete and that the cause of death for Lauren is heroin overdose and fentanyl intoxication. The manner is still undetermined.”

May she rest in peace.