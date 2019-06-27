A Throwback: Fat Joe Announced As New Hpnotiq Creative Director In Hilarious Video

“Fat Joe” Announced as New Hpnotiq Creative Director in Hilarious Video

Hpnotiq – the liqueur that combines a premium blend of exotic fruit juices, French Cognac & a touch of vodka – announces the new “OG” Campaign and limited-edition bottle release in collaboration with cultural icon and hip-hop artist Joseph “Fat Joe” Cartagena. The collaboration pays homage to the brand’s roots and taps into consumers’ love for the nostalgic era of the early 2000s when Hpnotiq first stepped onto the scene and solidified itself as a pop culture, hip-hop and nightlife icon.

To commemorate the partnership, Hpnotiq will release a limited-edition Bottle featuring the original Hpnotiq logo and signature eye-catching blue hue that was made famous when Hpnotiq burst onto the scene in early 2000s hip-hop videos and prominent nightlife venues.

In addition to the limited-edition bottle release, Hpnotiq will release a comedic “OG” video series campaign imagining Fat Joe as the brand’s “Creative Director”. In the hilarious video series, the NYC rapper shows us how he’d run Hpnotiq’s headquarters including everything from experimenting with Hpnotiq Summer cocktails in the R&D lab–to helping record the company voicemail. Fat Joe will also be taking over the brand’s social handles to let Hpnotiq fans and other rappers know what it takes to be Hpnotiq’s “Creative Director”.

While Fat Joe’s role as Creative Director is entirely fictitious, the release of the limited-edition “OG” Bottle is not. The “OG” Bottle will be available beginning in June at select stores nationwide to consumers 21 and older. For more information about the “OG” campaign and limited-edition bottle, visit the @Hpnotiq on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook or email info@hpnotiq.com to find your local retailer.