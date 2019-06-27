Jesus Take The Wheel: Watch Dramatic Moment Out-Of-Control RV Loses Control, Flies In Air, Crashes On Ferry [Video]

RV Loses Control And Crashes Into Ferry In Quebec

Every now and then we come across a video on the internet that is as tragic as it is baffling. This is one of those videos.

According to GlobalNews, an RV driver, 40-year-old Eric Belec, in Quebec lost control of his vehicle at a fairly high rate of speed and flew off of a ramp smashing onto a ferry that was pulling away from the dock.

Sadly, the driver died of his injuries and another woman is in critical condition fighting for her life.

The horrifying video is below. It isn’t graphic in nature, but it is very violent.

Rest in peace to the driver.