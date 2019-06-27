¡Coño! 11th American Dies After Trip To Dominican Republic, Sick Denver Man Forced From Plane Returning Home

11th American Dies After Trip To Dominican Republic

Listen, by no means do mean to be alarmist, but what the f**k is really going on down in the D.R.?

According to the Denver Post, an 11th American has died after traveling to the Dominican Republic on vacation with his family.

Khalid Adkins and his daughter spent some quality time together in the Caribbean paradise last week, but when the woman returned to Denver, her father became very ill. Upon attempting to return to America, a sick Adkins was forced from the airplane and hospitalized in Santo Domingo.

Hospital staff told Adkins family that he suffered from kidney failure.

Although authorities say they don’t believe any of the deaths of Americans to be connected, it’s a very strange that almost a dozen people have died since June of last year.

Rest in peace Khalid Adkins.