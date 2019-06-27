De Lo Mio Personal: The Kid Mero Gives Us His Take On Tourism In The Dominican Republic [Video]

The Kid Mero Gives Us His Best Advice During Office Hours

In this edition of Office Hours, Desus & Mero star and resident Dominican expert The Kid Mero talks about what’s going on with tourism in the Dominican Republic.

During this session, Mero talks about what’s really going on down in the DR, why certain people are trying to finesse their way into an apartment on Dyckman, and why you should never start a love story with someone you met on vacation. Hear all of Mero’s problematic takes on this topic by checking out the latest installment of Office Hours below: