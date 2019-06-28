Champion Chillin’: Kawhi Leonard Brings His Family To Barbados For Fun In The Sun
Kawhi Leonard Vacations In Barbados With Family
Well that’s a familiar face! Kawhi Leonard gave island paparazzi his best boo boo face this week while vacationing with his family in Barbados .
Kawhi and wifey Khrishele Shipley took their daughter out on a boat and enjoyed playing some games in the water.
Hit the flip for photos of the family on the beach
Kawhi looks like the sun is in his eyes — another familiar face the baller always seems to make!
Looks like it took his daughter some time to warm up to the water but she eventually showed a smile (guess she takes after her pops!)
Check out more photos below, then hit the flip for a better look at Khrishele and their precious lil princess.
Just days before the vacation Kawhi and Khrishele were photographed at a BlueJays game.
And of course Kawhi’s loved ones were with him at the victory parade in Toronto after winning the championship
