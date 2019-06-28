Joseline Hernandez Facing Eviction From Luxe Miami Apartment Building (Exclusive)

Reality Star Accused Of Skipping Out On Rent Payment, Suit Says

Joseline Hernandez is in danger of being tossed out on the street after her South Florida landlord sued her for not paying the rent.

Landlord Beach Place Apartments sued the former “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star on June 24, alleging that she failed to pay the $2,056 a month rent on her two-bedroom luxury pad in Sunny Isles Beach, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Beach Place Apartments said that it left a notice demanding the rent from her outside the apartment door, but she never paid up.

A property manager for Beach Place Apartments acknowledged the lawsuit but declined to comment further.

Beach Place Apartments wants Joseline to pay it $2,375 ASAP or a judgment to kick her out of the place. The property rental company also wants Joseline to pay its lawyer fees.

Hernandez had not responded to the case as of June 27, but she has about a month to answer the landlord’s complaint before the company can push for a default judgment against her.

Hernandez’s lawyer hung up on us when we reached out for comment Thursday.

This isn’t the only legal battle that the mom of one is facing. Last month, we exclusively revealed that her ex and daughter’s father Stevie J sued her to wrest custody of the toddler, Bonnie Bella, and for her to pay him child support. He also accused her of cutting him out of the child’s life and barring him from contacting her and having a say in her upbringing.