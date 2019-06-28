RHOP’s Gizelle Bryant Talks New Season, Ashley Darby’s Pregnancy & Volatile Relationship With Karen Huger (Exclusive)

“Real Housewives Of Potomac” Star Chats With BOSSIP

“Real Housewives of Potomac” star Gizelle Bryant has had a busy fourth season on the Bravo! reality show. She bought the cast to New Orleans to trace her family history, she’s renovating her new home and she’s dipping her toes back in the dating pool.

Gizelle – who is gearing up to promote her new book “My Word,” and her “EveryHue Beauty” line next week at the Essence Music Festival – sat down with BOSSIP to dish on the season so far, her co-star Ashley Darby’s pregnancy and the state of her up and down friendship with Karen Huger.

BOSSIP: Things got pretty intense between you and Karen during your trip to New Orleans. What is your relationship like now?

Gizelle: “Karen and I do have a loving relationship, we just show it in a whole different kind of way. So, we’re fine. I’m fine with her, she may not be fine with me, but I’m totally fine with Karen. I’m happy for her. I think at the time in New Orleans, I didn’t understand where she was coming from emotionally, with her parents dying. And I kind of took that for granted and thought she would bounce back to the regular Karen that I love. But she didn’t. So I should have given her her space. But she’s doing great with her perfume, and I think with that, she’s in a happier place.”

BOSSIP: And it looks like your co-star Ashley Darby will be giving birth any day. How is she doing?

Gizelle: “She is so ready to have that baby. She’s mentally ready. I’m so super happy for Ashley… I didn’t think (her pregnancy) was ever going to happen. I thought that Michael was too old to be going down the baby route again, so I’m just so happy that she’s there. Their restaurant is closing Sunday, and I thought she’d be kind of upset about it, but she’s fine. But she’s got baby Darby to think about, plus they’ve got some other things cooking.”

BOSSIP: We know you’ve got a lot of irons in the fire with your book, “My Word,” your skincare line, “EveryHue Beauty” and your home renovation – have you had time to date?

Gizelle: “I’m chilling!..I’m not really concentrating on it like I have in the past and I’m letting whatever happens, happen…I really don’t have the energy for anything outside of what makes me happy. So if you fit with that, then we can rock out.”

*This interview was edited for space and clarity.