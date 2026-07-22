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Chadwick's Brothers Want To Remove Widow As Estate Administrator

Chadwick Boseman’s Brothers Petition LA Court To Remove His Widow As Administrator Of His Estate

Published on July 22, 2026
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The brothers of the late Chadwick Boseman are moving to remove his widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, as administrator of his estate.

Chadwick Boseman Posthumously Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Source: JC Olivera / Getty

Kevin and Derrick Boseman are accusing Ledward of not properly distributing Chadwick’s remaining estate assets, per documents obtained by People. According to the brothers, the appropriate moves have not been made in the six years since his death, so they are requesting that she be removed as estate administrator.

“She [Ledward] continues to exercise complete control over his estate without input from Leroy and Carolyn,” reads the petition filed by Kevin and Derrick, which references their parents, Leroy and Carolyn, who are supposedly entitled to 25% of Chadwick’s estate.

The petition also states that Ledward is entitled to 50% because the Black Panther star died without a will approximately six days after they tied the knot in 2020.

A court allegedly issued a “Final Order” in 2022 for Ledward to distribute estate assets, including a $40,000 Life Long-Term Care Policy to mom Carolyn. However, Kevin and Derrick claim in the petition that Ledward “continues to exert unilateral control over Decedent’s estate, denying Decedent’s family long overdue closure or participation in decision-making regarding matters affecting Leroy and Carolyn’s interests in Decedent’s estate.”

The Boseman brothers also allege in their filing that Chadwick’s estate includes additional assets beyond the previously outlined bank accounts and care policy, which includes “royalties and residuals, image and intellectual property rights, real property, a previously undisclosed bank account at CNB, and other personal property.”

Ledward’s “lack of transparency creates the appearance that she is concealing assets from Decedent’s family and from the Court,” the petition reads.

According to the petition, “numerous residual payments from SAG-AFTRA dating between 2020 and the present” are allegedly unaccounted for, unclaimed property belonging to Chadwick was, per the filing, never “marshalled, accounted for, or distributed.” Derrick and Kevin also claim Ledward “failed to distribute Decedent’s image and intellectual property rights by exerting unilateral control” so that she “continues to profit from Decedent’s fame.”

Not only that, the filing goes on to claim that Ledward has “blocked” Chadwick’s family from “pursuing lucrative business opportunities that might benefit Decedent’s elderly parents.”

Derrick and Kevin have asked the court to appoint Jason Rubin—a private professional fiduciary and forensic accountant—as administrator of Chadwick’s estate.

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