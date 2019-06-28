Holy Or Hollow? Dalai Lama Stands By Statement That Successor Of The Opposite Sex Should Be A Stunner

The Dalai Lama Digs In Deeper On Comments That A Female Dalai Lama Should Be Attractive

The Dalai Lama is being branded as shallow and sexist by some after digging in deeper on comments he was criticized over in 2015 that a female successor should be very attractive or she would be of “not much use.”

BBC reporter Rajini Vaidyanathan had an in-depth interview with the Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism, who has been living in India in exile in Dharamsala for sixty years! He was critical of Trump for his lack of moral principle but the comments that caught our attention were mostly about his beliefs that a female Dalai Lama should be attractive. Vaidyanathan questioned whether the Dalai Lama still stood by his 2015 statements — he repeated the comment and added that if she were not attractive, “people, I think, prefer not see her…that face.”

YIKES…

You can watch the clip below, posted by Vaidyanathan on Twitter:

This was perhaps the most surprising moment in the interview. I asked the Dalai Lama if he stood by his earlier comment that if his successor was female, she should be attractive. He said he did. Watch here:#DalaiLama #BBCDalaiLama. pic.twitter.com/QAy0EFDZTT — Rajini Vaidyanathan (@BBCRajiniV) June 27, 2019

Here’s also her write up on the subject via the BBC:

Later in our conversation I also challenged him on another remark he made in 2015, when he said if he was followed by a female Dalai Lama she would have to be attractive. In another surprise, he reaffirmed his belief that beauty matters as much as brains. “If a female Dalai Lama comes, she should be more attractive,” he told me while laughing. His message seemed at odds for a man who preaches a message of tolerance and inner confidence, but the Dalai Lama told me that in Buddhist literature both inner and outer beauty matter. He also said that equality was important and was keen to stress that he supported women’s rights and equal pay in the workplace.

Do you think the Dalai Lama is messing up his credibility with comments that some people find sexist? Or is he just reflecting how shallow human nature is — saying that the world won’t be a receptive to an unattractive woman?