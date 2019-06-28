Genius Talks: Yara Shahidi On Still Living At Home, Getting A Cosign From Oprah & More [Video]

Yara Shahidi Sits Down With Jemele Hill At The BET Experience 2019

Yara Shahidi made her way to the BET Experience this week for an installment of Genius Talks hosted by the one and only Jemele Hill.

While she’s in the building, the Grown-ish star talks about how she got her start in the entertainment industry, what it felt like to get an endorsement from Oprah Winfrey, still living at home with her parents, what her goals are for the future, and so much more.

Check out the interview down below to get some insight into the life of Yara Shahidi: