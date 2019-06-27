Marsai Martin Joins Jemele Hill To Discuss Owning Her Company, Advice To Aspiring Young Actors & More [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Issa Rae and Marsai Martin visit Good Morning America

Source: Christopher Peterson / Splash News

Marsai Martin Gives Some Advice To Aspiring Young Actors

Little and Black-ish star Marsai Martin sat down with Jemele Hill on Genius Talks for a discussion that truly shows just how mature and knowledgeable this mini-mogul is at only 14-years-old.

During their conversation, these two talk about what it’s like being such a young actress in the industry, owning her own production company as a teenager, and so much more. Check out the interview down below to get a glimpse at what life is like for such a young and promising talent like Marsai Martin:

Categories: Black Girl Magic, For the Children, For Your Information

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.