Juicy J Teams Up With City Girls & Megan Thee Stallion For Their New Single, “Three Point Stance” [Audio]

Juicy J Drops “Three Point Stance” With City Girls & Megan Thee Stallion

Juicy J has been steadily teasing tons of new music throughout the beginning of this year, and now, he just dropped a track that features a City Girls and Megan Thee Stallion collaboration, “Three Point Stance.”

The single features a classic Juicy J/Three 6 Mafia type beat as all of the rappers packed onto the trade bars that make for a super exciting collaboration. Nothing screams “song of the summer” like a track that has City Girls, Megan Thee Stallion, and Juicy J on it.

Take a listen for yourself down below: