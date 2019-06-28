Juicy J Teams Up With City Girls & Megan Thee Stallion For Their New Single, “Three Point Stance” [Audio]
- By Bossip Staff
Juicy J Drops “Three Point Stance” With City Girls & Megan Thee Stallion
Juicy J has been steadily teasing tons of new music throughout the beginning of this year, and now, he just dropped a track that features a City Girls and Megan Thee Stallion collaboration, “Three Point Stance.”
The single features a classic Juicy J/Three 6 Mafia type beat as all of the rappers packed onto the trade bars that make for a super exciting collaboration. Nothing screams “song of the summer” like a track that has City Girls, Megan Thee Stallion, and Juicy J on it.
Take a listen for yourself down below:
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.