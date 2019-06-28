She’s Baaaack! Porsha Brings Baby PJ To ‘Dish Nation’ After Maternity Leave [Video]

Porsha Williams Brings Baby PJ To “Dish Nation”

Porsha Williams is back at “Dish Nation.” The real housewife of Atlanta has returned to the pop culture TV show—and she’s not alone. Porsha brought her daughter Pilar Jhena to the show to make her Dish debut.

She also dished on her birthday that included blowing out 38 birthday candles and twerking—even though she said she retired from cake clapping.

Watch Porsha on “Dish Nation” below.