Mother-Daughter Preciousness: Porsha Williams Poses With Pilar Jhena In Picturesque Pics

Porsha Williams Shares New Pilar Jhena Pictures

Porsha Williams is sharing new sweet shots of her baby girl. The RHOA star recently posed for beachside pics with her daughter Pilar Jhena. In the Wee Love Photography taken pics Porsha and Pilar match in blue.

“Never knew I could hold my heart in my hands!” Porsha captioned the pic.

As previously reported Porsha’s been filming season 12 of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta.” The new season will follow Porsha and the fallout from her ended engagement to Dennis McKinley.

For now, however, it looks like Porsha’s at peace.

