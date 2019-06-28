The Cosign: Lil Jon Reacts To New Atlanta Rappers Young Nudy, Lil Keed & More [Video]

Lil Jon Looks At Music Videos From New Atlanta Rappers

Lil Jon is a legend not only in Atlanta, but all around the world. He helped put ATL’s crunk music scene on the map and has played nearly every role in the music business, from A&R to producer to rapper.

Since he’s been such a huge fixture in Atlanta hip-hop for decades, Genius recruited Lil Jon to review the newest acts out of Atlanta including Young Nudy, Lil Keed, Zack Fox and more. Peep the video down below to see who he gives his co-sign: