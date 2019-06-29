Dominican Republic Police Officially Arrest The “Mastermind” Behind The David Ortiz Shooting

Man That Orchestrated Botched Shooting That Left David Ortiz Shot Finally Arrested

According to the Associated Press, the “mastermind” behind the shooting of Ortiz has been arrested.

Earlier this month, former Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz was reportedly shot at a club in the Dominican Republic. An investigation revealed that he wasn’t the intended target.

Víctor Hugo Gómez has reportedly been detained in the Dominican Republic and accused of ordering a hit on his own damn cousin, Sixto David Fernández. The man responsible for shooting itself, Rolfi Ferreira Cruz, confessed to shooting Ortiz at the Dial Bar and Lounge that night.

VIDEO: “My name is Victor Hugo Gomez……I am making this video because I fear for my life.”

Alleged mastermind behind attack that wounded David Ortiz appears to claim he’s innocent — in video that’s surfaced on social media. pic.twitter.com/Wwok78nCRD — Anaridis Rodriguez (@Anaridis) June 28, 2019

“I would never do something like this,” Gómez said in the seven-minute long video that he posted to Youtube claiming his innocence. “I want to clarify that I have nothing to do with any attempt on the life against Sixto David Fernández. We’re family.”

The video also sees Gómez accuse Fernández of working with drug traffickers. Authorities recently revealed they believe Gómez wanted to make sure Fernández was dead because he was planning to tell drug investigators that Gómez had been involved in drug trafficking. SMH.