SMH: Getaway Driver During Nipsey Hussle Murder Offered Police Protection After Saying She Feared For Her Life

Driver In Nipsey Hussle Murder Offered Immunity For Testifying

According to TMZ, the woman who drove Nipsey Hussle’s alleged murderer away from the scene of the shooting is requesting police protection in return for testifying against the man that pulled the trigger.

An LAPD detective reportedly claimed the female getaway driver (identified only as “Witness 1” in court documents) expressed fear for her safety on multiple occasions and that there were legitimate threats made against the woman.