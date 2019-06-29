SMH: Getaway Driver During Nipsey Hussle Murder Offered Police Protection After Saying She Feared For Her Life

Source: Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty
Driver In Nipsey Hussle Murder Offered Immunity For Testifying
According to TMZ, the woman who drove Nipsey Hussle’s alleged murderer away from the scene of the shooting is requesting police protection in return for testifying against the man that pulled the trigger.
An LAPD detective reportedly claimed the female getaway driver (identified only as “Witness 1” in court documents) expressed fear for her safety on multiple occasions and that there were legitimate threats made against the woman.
LAPD reportedly decided it was “very important” to place the woman under their police protection and move her into hiding.
If you recall, the woman was hanging out with Eric Holder on March 31 when they pulled up to the Marathon Clothing strip mall before he ultimately killed the California rapper before hoping back in her car and speeding away.
Not only did the woman say she drove Holder to and from the scene of the crime, she also told the grand jury she and Holder were in a romantic relationship.
She has not been charged in connection with Nipsey’s murder and she testified under an immunity agreement, meaning nothing she said can be used against her in any future prosecution.
