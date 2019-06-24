The Marathon Continues: Nipsey Hussle Honored By His Beautiful Daughter During Graduation Ceremony [Video]

Nipsey Hussle Honored By Daughter During Graduation Ceremony

We bet Nipsey Hussle would’ve been the happiest and proudest dad if we were here today. In case you missed it, his baby girl Emani Asghedom graduated from elementary school over the weekend and one clip shows the 10-year-old thanking her late, legendary father.

“I want to begin by sharing my thankfulness for my mom, the community, and my dad for always believing in me,” she said in this sweet clip, posted alongside some photos of the special occasion.

Emani wasn’t the only one remembering Nipsey this weekend. The BET Awards went down at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and DJ Khaled, John Legend, Marsha Ambrosius, and YG’s tribute to the deceased rapper was absolutely beautiful.

Nipsey’s family, Emani included, was also in the building to accept a much-deserved Humanitarian Award on his behalf…

May the late King rest in peace.