For Your Viewing Pleasure: Tierra Whack Drops Trippy New Clip For Her Wannabe Me Single “Clones” [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
2019 We Love Green Festival : Day Two

Source: David Wolff – Patrick / Getty

Tierra Whack’s Screen Visualization For “Clones”

We’ve told y’all time and time again that Tierra Whack is anything but run-of-the-mill. Every time she releases new content you can be sure it will be nothing like what you saw previously.

View this post on Instagram

🙄

A post shared by Tierra Whack (@tierrawhack) on

Recently, the Philly spitter dropped a unique visualization for her single “Clones”.

If you haven’t heard it already we highly suggest you press play below.

Big. Whack.

Categories: Hate It or Love It?!?!, New Music, New Video

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.