Poor Ting: Safaree Sends Pitiful Tweets Begging Erica Mena For Forgiveness After Creepin’

Safaree Begs And Pleads For Erica Mena’s Forgiveness

Safaree was caught creepin’ the other day and now he’s begging for forgiveness. Earlier this week, we reported that Safaree’s ex-gf exposed text messages from him where he professed his love for her and downplayed his engagement to Erica Mena. “I am NOT getting married,” Safaree wrote to Gabrielle Davis in messages as recent as May. The model said she exposed him because he continued to contact her, all while flaunting his celebrity coupledom.

Erica seemingly confirmed Safaree was indeed sending the naughty texts. In her reaction, she posted a video were she trashed a few down roses in vases on her home floor. Yikes. You can see that HERE. Last night, Safaree took to Twitter to apologize. He wrote:

This is not a loss I would be able to handle.. I’ve lost a lot b4 and dealt with it.. but seriously I cannot lose you. I have never felt so complete in my life and that feeling will be gone if I lose you. You are my everything and I cant see my future without you. Please Erica. I am sorry for any embarrassment I have brought to you from me being immature. I apologize from the depths of my soul & heart. You are the most important person to me in the world. I know this is a joke to some ppl but this is real life and I made a mistake. I’m sorry. And after this I’m taking a real break from the world of every body’s opinions in ya business Social media. Misery loves company out here. Locking down and recentering!

This is not a loss I would be able to handle.. I’ve lost a lot b4 and dealt with it.. but seriously I cannot lose you. I have never felt so complete in my life and that feeling will be gone if I lose you. You are my everything and I cant see my future without you. Please Erica — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) June 28, 2019

I am sorry for any embarrassment I have brought to you from me being immature. I apologize from the depths of my soul & heart. You are the most important person to me in the world. I know this is a joke to some ppl but this is real life and I made a mistake. I’m sorry. — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) June 28, 2019

And after this I’m taking a real break from the world of every body’s opinions in ya business Social media. Misery loves company out here. Locking down and recentering! — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) June 28, 2019

In all seriousness, we think Safaree should seek therapy. What are your thoughts on this?