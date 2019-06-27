Safaree’s Creepin’?! Badmon Allegedly Sent Lusty Texts Straiiit Denying Erica Mena Engagement To Seduce His Ex

Safaree’s Ex-GF Gabrielle Allegedly Exposes His Text Messages

Safaree really ticked off his ex because she put him on blast late last night. Gabrielle Davis, a model who currently resides in Jamaica, posted up messages she said are from Safaree on IG. In the texts, Safaree is professing his love for her and claims he NOT getting married to Erica Mena, asking Gabrielle to stop asking about their relationship.

Some of the text dates are unclear. One thread is dated in November of 2018, at the beginning of his and Erica Mena’s relationship. Another, where Safaree allegedly claims to want to be with Gabrielle, is dated this past May. Scroll down to see it.

Do you think these are real?? Erica Mena actually responded to Gabrielle’s posts and she had Safaree’s back.

Hit the flip to see what she said.