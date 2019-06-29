Seriously?! A North Carolina Man Is Suing Hardee’s Because They Didn’t Give Him Enough Hash Browns
A man in North Carolina is suing Hardee’s–also known as Carls Jr, on the west coast–claiming the fast-food chain’s manager did not treat him fairly by giving him too few Hash Rounds on his breakfast plate.
58-year-old Tommy Martin is claiming his rights were violated when an unnamed manager refused to give him the correct amount of Hash Rounds. According to Hardee’s website, a breakfast platter appears to come with about a dozen of the deep fried potatoe bites.
Martin is black and alleges the incident was racially motivated, noting that the manager and other customers at the restaurants were all white, according to reports from the Charlotte Observer.
“It’s not a money issue,” Martin told the outlet. “I just want to be treated fairly.”
Martin admits that the manager did give him his money back after he complained, but would not give him any more of the Hash Rounds.
“The manager came back and said that what you get. Got home with tear in mine eye. I have got to do something.” Martin said in the handwritten lawsuit he filed in the U.S. District Court in Charlotte on Monday.
Hardee’s has not yet responded publicly to these claims of discrimination or Martin’s lawsuit.
