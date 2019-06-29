Seriously?! A North Carolina Man Is Suing Hardee’s Because They Didn’t Give Him Enough Hash Browns

Martin is black and alleges the incident was racially motivated, noting that the manager and other customers at the restaurants were all white, according to reports from the Charlotte Observer.

“It’s not a money issue,” Martin told the outlet. “I just want to be treated fairly.”

Martin admits that the manager did give him his money back after he complained, but would not give him any more of the Hash Rounds.

“The manager came back and said that what you get. Got home with tear in mine eye. I have got to do something.” Martin said in the handwritten lawsuit he filed in the U.S. District Court in Charlotte on Monday.

Hardee’s has not yet responded publicly to these claims of discrimination or Martin’s lawsuit.