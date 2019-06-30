Wrestling Fans Urged To Get Tested For HIV & Hepatitis C After Attending Bloody Wrestling Event

Fans In Attendance Of Bloody Wrestling Match To Get Tested For HIV & Hepatitis C

According to the NY Daily News, wrestling fans in attendance at a Southern Indiana event may have been exposed to blood or bodily fluids and need to be tested for HIV and hepatitis C.

Videos posted on social media show several shocking performances at the “Welcome to the Wreckroom” event that featured “live extreme wrestling”.

The Floyd County Health Department said it was investigating whether people who attended the event were exposed to blood born pathogens.

Charlotte Bass, the health department’s administrator said:

“We were told, and from pictures from Facebook and information that’s been shared with us, there was a lot of glass breaking, thumbtacks that cut the individuals, so there were a lot of cuts from scrapes..It could be serious, but right now, we have no reason to believe that there’s any disease exposure. That’s why we want to test people that came in contact with the body fluids.”

According to John Glenn, co-promoter of the wrestling event, attendees have nothing to worry about. He told the Courier-Journal all wrestlers are “tested regularly” for the “safety of the people who come to our shows and for the guys in the ring as well.”

“We care about our performers and the people who come to see our performance,” Glenn said.

A video from one of the matches is picking up steam on social media. In it, a bleeding wrestler slams an opponent through a pane of glass.