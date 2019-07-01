In Bull Ridin’ And Boobies News: Lil Nas X Comes Out As Queer On Last Day Of Pride Month

Lil Nas X Comes Out As #LGBTTQQIAAP

Lil Nas X seemingly came out on Twitter Sunday night. The “Old Town Road” rapper said in tweets that he thought his sexuality was ‘obvious’ because of his album artwork and lyrics to his song “C7osure”. Lil Nas X reiterated that he was indeed celebrating his sexuality for the people not paying much attention.

In a series of tweets, the rapper began by saying, “some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure.”

some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure. 🌈🤩✨ pic.twitter.com/O9krBLllqQ — nope (@LilNasX) June 30, 2019

Immediately after the revelation, jokes flew and the rapper was a good sport about it.

In his song ‘C7osure’, Lil Nas sings:

Ain’t no more actin’, man that forecast say I should just let me grow

No more red light for me, baby, only green, I gotta go

Pack my past up in the back, oh, let my future take a hold

This is what I gotta do, can’t be regretting when I’m old

Does this sound like he was coming out, to YOU?

deadass thought i made it obvious pic.twitter.com/HFCbVqBkLM — nope (@LilNasX) June 30, 2019

Good for him, though! Happy (late) Pride Month, folks!