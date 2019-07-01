Urologist DROPS $15K Insurance Fraud Case Against Lil Kim (Exclusive)

Rapper Off The Hook In Civil Suit Accusing Her Of Cashing In On Insurance Scam Proceeds

The prominent New Jersey urologist who sued Lil Kim for $15,000 for becoming “unjustly enriched” from the proceeds of insurance fraud has abruptly dropped his case against the rapper.

Dr. Gregory Lovallo sued the “All About The Benjamins” rapper last month for breach of contract, saying he provided urology-related health care to Lil Kim – whose real name is Kimberly Jones – but the rapper never paid her $15,000 bill for it. And the urologist alleges that Kim’s treatment may have been related to an insurance scam that she later profited off of.

The doctor didn’t spell out what made him suspect that Kim allegedly profited from an insurance scheme, but does say that she was “unjustly enriched” as a result, court papers state.

“Based upon information and belief, defendant improperly converted insurance proceeds to his/her own personal use,” Dr. Lovallo’s complaint, which was obtained by BOSSIP, states. “Based upon information and belief, defendant was unjustly enriched.”

The doctor wanted the $15,000, plus interest and his lawyer’s fees paid.

Lil Kim never responded to the case, but on June 11, Dr. Lovallo’s lawyer wrote the judge in the case to dismiss it. The doctor asked that the case be dismissed without prejudice, so he can’t sue Kim for it again.

A rep for Dr. Lovallo’s lawyer declined to comment.