Good Googly Moogly! Ashanti Glistens In Gold Getup For Party Promoting Pretty Little Thing Partnership

- By Bossip Staff
Ashanti and sister Kenashia (Shia) Douglas

Source: Tony DiMaio / SplashNews / Splash News

Ashanti And Her Sister Shia Celebrate With PLT

Go Girl! Ashanti partied with Pretty Little Thing on Sunday to promote her new swimwear collaboration with the brand which was designed by her sister Shia.

Ashanti and Tiffany Haddish

Source: ENT/ SplashNews / Splash News

Tiffany Haddish and Michael Blackson both came out to support Ashanti.

Pretty Little Thing X Ashanti

Source: Faye Sadou/ AdMedia/ SplashNews / Splash News

Roshon Fegan was also seen on the scene.

Yes legs

Just beautiful

