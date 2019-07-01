Congratulations! 15-Year-Old Cori Gauff Defeats 39-Year-Old Venus Williams In Shocking Wimbledon Upset
- By Bossip Staff
Cori Gauff Upsets Venus Williams At Wimbledon
Cori “Coco” Gauff has made QUITE an impression on her very first Grand Slam match. In an upset that will go down in history, the 15-year-old defeated Venus Williams to become the youngest person to win a Wimbledon match since Jennifer Capriati took home a W 14-year-old in 1991 according to USAToday.
Press play below and check what else she had to say in the post-match presser:
Congratulations!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.