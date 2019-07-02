Selective Mayo Outrage: Taylor Swift Fans Spitefully Expose Photos Of Sia In ‘Blackface’

What the hell???

Two Wrongs: Here’s Why Swifties Are Conveniently Framing Sia As Racist…

Taylor Swift fans are pettily blasting performative vocalist Sia for dabbling in “blackface” over tweets. Yesterday, news broke that Justin Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun acquired the rights to Swift’s first six albums in a music deal, leaving the singer upset. She blasted Braun in a lengthy Tumblr message, calling him her “bully.” Immediately, Swift fans started to swarm Braun’s comments, even dragging his wife into it.

Welp, in support of Scooter, folks laughed at Taylor for “whining” about the business deal that included the acquisition of dozens of other artist’s music.

someone enlighten me…. didn't Scooter buy the whole Big Machine Records? so, he also bought Thomas Rhette's, Lady Antebellum's, FGL's, Tim McGraw's, etc. not just hers. https://t.co/JdtUO2IRSw — mo bounce, bounce, bounce (@arvinpanado) June 30, 2019

Sia, a huge artist in her own right, showed Scooter love in tweets after his family was being attacked by Swift fans on social media but that immediately backfired…

You're a good kind man @scooterbraun I hope this passes quickly.

I love you keep going. — sia (@Sia) July 2, 2019

SIGH. After the tweet from Sia went up, tweets of her with her face painted black surfaced. Why would she take this selfie???

WTF?! Is Sia doing blackface? This is wrong on so many levels. pic.twitter.com/dYF1eEww0C — 🗝☀️#MJInnocent (@YouLie_ISigh) July 2, 2019

Sia has denied doing blackface, although it looks fishy AF to us. At the same time, Taylor Swift fans obviously are doing this to be facetious, SMH.