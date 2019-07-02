BOSSIPSounds: Dreamville Drops 2 New Singles And Announces Releases Date Of Long-Awaited ‘Revenge Of The Dreamers 3’

Dreamville Announces #ROTD3 Release Date And 2 New Singles

Since January, fans of J. Cole and the Dreamville collective have been salivating at the thought of all their favorite rappers coming together at Treesound Studios in Atlanta, Georgia to create the Avengers of rap albums.

Well, it appears that those fans can wipe their mouths because the good folks at Dreamville are ready to release the songs created during their 10-day rap camp.

Last night it was announced that Revenge Of The Dreamers 3 will be released this Friday July 5 so that you can get your rappity-rap on all weekend long.

Until then, snack on these two new singles the first of which is called “Costa Rica” and it features Bas, JID, Guapdad 4000, Reese LAFLARE, Jace, Mez, Smokepurpp, Buddy, and Ski Mask The Slump God.

