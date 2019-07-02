Just Kickin’ It? Ashanti Spotted Leaving L.A. Lounge With MUDDASUCKIN’ Michael Blackson!!!

- By Bossip Staff

Ashanti and Michael Blackson

Source: SPW / SplashNews / Splash News

Paps Catch Ashanti Leaving The Peppermint Club With Comedian Michael Blackson

Hmmmmmmm, what do we have here? Ashanti was photographed leaving The Peppermint Club in Los Angeles with comedian Michael Blackson Monday night. First of all they look cozy AF… Love her fit, all black comfort, Louie’d down.

Ashanti, Tiffany Haddish and Michael Blackson

Source: Faye Sadou/AdMedia / SplashNews / Splash News

Second of all, he was just at her Pretty Little Thing launch.

Thirdly, he straight up said he was trying to give her the D. But he says that about a lot of women on his Instagram page. Do you think these two would make a cute couple or should Ashanti run for the hills ASAP?

Check out more photos below:

Categories: Ballers, Bangers, Coupled Up

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.