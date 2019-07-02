Just Kickin’ It? Ashanti Spotted Leaving L.A. Lounge With MUDDASUCKIN’ Michael Blackson!!!

Paps Catch Ashanti Leaving The Peppermint Club With Comedian Michael Blackson

Hmmmmmmm, what do we have here? Ashanti was photographed leaving The Peppermint Club in Los Angeles with comedian Michael Blackson Monday night. First of all they look cozy AF… Love her fit, all black comfort, Louie’d down.

Second of all, he was just at her Pretty Little Thing launch.

Thirdly, he straight up said he was trying to give her the D. But he says that about a lot of women on his Instagram page. Do you think these two would make a cute couple or should Ashanti run for the hills ASAP?

Check out more photos below: