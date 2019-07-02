Blue Eyed Brother Blockbuster: Michael Ealy And Jesse Williams Star In “Jacob’s Ladder” [VIDEO]

Michael Ealy And Jesse Williams Play Brothers In “Jacob’s Ladder” Remake

Michael Ealy and Jesse Williams play brothers in the upcoming remake of the 1990 thriller Jacob’s Ladder

After the death of his brother in Afghanistan, Jacob Singer is finally getting his life back together. He has a beautiful wife, a new born child and a successful career as surgeon in a VA hospital. When a stranger approaches him and tells him that his brother is actually alive and living in an underground shelter with other homeless vets, Jacob’s life starts to unravel. He begins hallucinating, believes he is being followed by violent attackers and becomes paranoid about the truth of what really happened to his brother. When he discovers that his brother is alive and addicted to an experimental drug, he uncovers a secret he never could have been prepared for.

IN THEATERS AND ON DEMAND AUGUST 23, 2019