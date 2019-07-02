BlackInkCHI Sneak Peek: Ryan Receives Surprise Lawsuit Over Botched & Blackened Thigh Tattoo [Video]

Sneak Peek: Black Ink Chicago

Surprised…you’re being sued. Ryan Henry has yet another problem to add to his 99 in tonight’s episode on Black Ink Chicago. The businessman has already separated himself way from the old 9MAG shop, but now Van’s botched tattoo job is haunting him in legal matters.

After getting home from Miami, the new crew finds Ryan’s lawsuit in the mail and all react. Yikes!

Hit Play.