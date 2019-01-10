BlackInkCHI: Ryan Henry Demoted Brittany Slam Everytime She Blinked And Twitter Was CACKLING

#BlackInkCHI: Ryan Is Not Taking Smack From The New Shop Manager

Ryan Henry was putting his new hires to the TEST on last night’s episode…and Brittany Slam, in particular, didn’t see it coming.

After picking up her bags to move to Chicago from Atlanta to whip the shop into shape, Britt got demoted in just an episode. When she walked in, Don had already opened the shop. No one bothered to even tell her he was rehired. THEN, Van walks through the door, ready to “see” Ryan.

Why are all the OLD employees in the building??? Ryan was ironically upset that Brittany didn’t remove Van, and his 250 pounds of muscle from the loft. To top it off, Ryan’s new assistant started a fight, and the new manager was blamed for it…

DAMN RYAN! He just SNATCHED that manager title off of Brittany like it was NOTHING…. #BlackInkCHI pic.twitter.com/c7DPMqjT6X — Black Ink Crew (@BlackInkCrew) January 10, 2019

All of this is her fault in Ryan’s eyes and now she’s losing out on her position. Is this fair???

Wait… #BlackInkChi has me 😂😂😂@TheRyanHenry said this is not a "send a memo type workplace" ..this man was restructuring roles on spot😂 @Bishopdon_9 got promoted and @BrittanySlam demoted twice with 2.5 secs.⚰😭😂😂 .This is a Ryan I can on board with!🙌 @BlackInkCrew pic.twitter.com/NFjIL5oDPb — QC (@QuibbleCritic) January 10, 2019

