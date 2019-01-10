#BlackInkCHI: Ryan Henry Demoted Brittany Slam Everytime She Blinked And Twitter Was CACKLING
#BlackInkCHI: Ryan Is Not Taking Smack From The New Shop Manager
Ryan Henry was putting his new hires to the TEST on last night’s episode…and Brittany Slam, in particular, didn’t see it coming.
After picking up her bags to move to Chicago from Atlanta to whip the shop into shape, Britt got demoted in just an episode. When she walked in, Don had already opened the shop. No one bothered to even tell her he was rehired. THEN, Van walks through the door, ready to “see” Ryan.
Why are all the OLD employees in the building??? Ryan was ironically upset that Brittany didn’t remove Van, and his 250 pounds of muscle from the loft. To top it off, Ryan’s new assistant started a fight, and the new manager was blamed for it…
All of this is her fault in Ryan’s eyes and now she’s losing out on her position. Is this fair???
Poor thang! Hit the flip to see how Ryan’s nonsensical decision-making had twitter cackling at Brittany.
