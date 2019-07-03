BlackGirlMagic Chloe x Halle Sisterly Slay In ‘Who Knew’ [Video]

Chloe x Halle “Who Knew” Music Video

Chloe x Halle are bringing their sisterly slay to their latest video. The soul songstresses have dropped the official video for “Who Knew” from Grown-ish. In it, they sing about unexpected new love while wearing matching leopard-printed ensembles.

It’s filled with just as much shea buttery beauty and black girl magic you’d expect from the duo. Before dropping “Who Knew” the ladies covered the pages of ESSENCE and dropped their track “Thinkin Bout Me.”

Watch the Queens below.