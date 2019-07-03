Most Expensivest: 2 Chainz Makes His Way To Silicon Valley To Play With A $3,000 Robot Dog [Video]

Most Expensivest Host 2 Chainz Plays with A $3K Robot Dog

2 Chainz doesn’t go anywhere without his tried and true companion, Trappy–but everyone’s favorite sidekick might be facing a little competition.

In the latest episode of Most Expensivest, the rapper makes his way to Silicon Valley to check out AIBO, a $2.9K AI-controlled robot dog. Trappy definitely gets a little jealous, and with good reason–did you know that 2 Chainz met the breeders that ended up brining him his loyal companion on Most Expensivest back in 2015?

Check out a sneak peek of the upcoming episode down below to see who will win in a world of real and AI dogs.