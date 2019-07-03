Something To F*** Wit? Watch The Trailer For Hulu’s New Series “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” [VIDEO]

HULU Releases First Look Trailer For Their Upcoming Series “Wu-Tang: An American Saga”

25 years after mesmerizing hip-hop culture with their dope rhymes and captivating production, Wu-Tang Clan is having an incredible resurgence. Whether it’s Method Man’s recent BET Awards performance or their much lauded Showtime documentary series, there’s no denying that the force is still strong behind the Staten Island collective. Now HULU has released their first look at the upcoming 10 episode series they’re scheduled to begin streaming on September 4th. Have a look below:

What did you think? Will you be tuning in?

The cast includes Shameik Moore (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Get Down), Ashton Sanders (Moonlight), Erika Alexander (Get Out, Black Lightning, Insecure), Julian Elijah Martinez (Elementary), Siddiq Sanderson (Messiah), Marcus Callender (Power), Zolee Griggs (Ballers), Vinnie Pastore (The Sopranos), Dave East (Beats) and Joey Bada$$, among other. The series was created and written by The RZA and Alex Tse (Superfly) and The RZA and Method Man serve as executive producers. Ghostface Killa, Inspectah Deck, Masta Killa, GZA and the Estate of Ol’ Dirty Bastard also serve as consulting producers on the show.

Follow on Social: @WuTangOnHulu (FB/TW/IG)

Official Hashtag: #WuTangOnHulu