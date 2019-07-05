Girl Or Boy? Shay Mitchell And Her Baby Daddy Watch Power Rangers Duke It Out For Gender Reveal [Video]

Shay Mitchel Vlogs Gender Reveal

Here’s some mommy and daddy-to-be preciousness for your Friday.

Shay Mitchell recently revealed to the world that she’s expecting a baby with her beau of over a year, Matte Babel. Now, the six-months-preggo actress is finding out if she’s having a boy or a girl. Of course, the reveal played out in front of camera’s fro Mitchell’s personal vlogging channel.

In a twist, the couple had to watch a pink and a blue Power Ranger square off for the Gender surprise. Are you feeling? Hit play.