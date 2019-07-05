Uncle Snoop Has Spoken: Snoop Dogg Is Doing His Part In Trying To Get Kawhi Leonard To The Lakers

Snoop Dogg Is Trying To Sing His Way Into Recruiting Kawhi Leonard

Everyone that’s even mildly interested in the NBA has been glued to their phones these past couple of days, waiting for an official announcement on where Kawhi Leonard is gonna play next season. But instead of just watching, waiting, and hoping like the rest of us, Snoop Dogg decided to take matters into his own hands and do his part in recruiting the finals MVP to his team, The Los Angeles Lakers.

In the style of “Human Nature,” the Long Beach legend traded in his bars for some softer singing, creating a new version of the Michael Jackson song with hopes that his comedic yet catchy lyrics would be reason enough to get Kawhi to make his decision and come to the Lakers.

Really, what better reason is there to make a huge career decision than what Snoop wants you to do?

As of now, it looks like Kawhi is currently back in his current home of Toronto, which is the last stop on his free agency tour. Before this, he was seen in Los Angeles, where he had meetings with both the Lakers and the Clippers.

A close friend of Leonard’s and his family, Cris Carter, said earlier this week on FS1’s First Things First‏ that everything is going according to plan for Kawhi and he believes the free agent will announce his decision on Friday–so everyone’s waiting should be put to a stop sometime today.

"I think Kawhi is going to make an announcement on Friday. As of yesterday at 6 PM, no team had an edge." — @criscarter80 pic.twitter.com/SCZN9FmSKz — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) July 4, 2019

With Drake working on Kawhi staying in Toronto for a little longer and Snoop recruiting for the Los Angeles team, there’s really no telling what decision the NBA superstar will make–but whatever he decides, the reactions are sure to be entertaining.